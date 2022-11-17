New Delhi: In a significant development, authorities have fined a pet dog owner under the recently invoked guidelines after the canine bit a child in an elevator in Greater Noida on Tuesday. An official said that the local Health Department in Greater Noida has imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Karthik Gandhi, the owner of the dog.

The action came after the child Rudransh was bitten by a dog in the lift of La Residencia Society under Bisrakh police station area in Greater Noida West on Tuesday. His mother Priya was taking Rudransh home from school when a neighbor brought a dog in the lift and it bit Rudransh . A video of the incident went viral on social media on Wednesday causing an uproar and prompting the authorities to impose the fine.

The fine will have to be deposited in the Greater Noida Authority within seven days. Incidents of dog bites in Noida have increased in Greater Noida with authorities affecting an amendment in the Animal Act to make a provision of Rs 10,000 fine for the dog owners. Pertinently, the Haryana government in October also issued new guidelines for keeping pet dogs in view of rising pet dog bite cases.

Under the new set of guidelines issued by the government in this regard, it is mandatory to obtain a license from authorities concerned to keep a pet dog failing which the dog owners can be jailed.