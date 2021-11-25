New Delhi: In an aim to raise a strong, united voice in the upcoming Parliament session, Congress party will reach out to all like-minded opposition parties, including Trinamool Congress, to mount pressure on the Mod-led government on the floor of the house.

This decision was taken in Congress' Parliamentary Strategy Committee meeting, held on Thursday, at party interim president Sonia Gandhi's residence.

"We will call upon leaders of various parties as part of our efforts to bring opposition parties together on these issues in Parliament," said Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

Interestingly, this comes after a number of Congress members, including 12 of its MLAs in Meghalaya, were being snatched away by TMC, making the relations sour between the two parties.

Apart from this, the Committee has decided to demand the repeal of three contentious farm laws on the very first day of the session and will also ask the Centre to frame a separate law for MSP guarantee on crops as demanded by the protesting farmers.

Also, Congress is going to raise the matter of Lakhimpur Kheri violence in the Parliament, demanding the removal of Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra over the alleged involvement of his son in this case.

According to the sources, the party will raise 18 issues in the upcoming session of Parliament. Inflation, Covid mismanagement, farmers' protest, Pegasus, Rafale and Indo-China border issues will be among the major ones.

Congress will also raise the demand of Rs 4 lakh compensation to the families of deceased who lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, sources claim that Congress MPs wont participate in the constitution day celebration at the central hall in parliament on Friday.