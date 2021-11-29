New Delhi: A sudden fire broke out in the slums located in the Sainik Farm area of ​​the Neb Sarai police station area of ​​South Delhi. There is no news of any casualty till now, it is being reported that there has been a lot of damage.

A call regarding the fire was received at 6.01 pm, following which 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire official said.

There are slums and a scrap warehouse built-in Neb Valley located in the Neb Sarai police station area of ​​​​South Delhi where the fire broke out due to short circuit, after which the police received the information through a PCR call at 6:01 pm.

Local police and civil defense personnel were present at the spot, the work of extinguishing the fire is underway.

8 to 10 vehicles of the fire department are engaged in extinguishing the fire.

The people who live in the slums work in junkyards.