Fire breaks out in Delhi slums, no casualty reported
New Delhi: A sudden fire broke out in the slums located in the Sainik Farm area of the Neb Sarai police station area of South Delhi. There is no news of any casualty till now, it is being reported that there has been a lot of damage.
A call regarding the fire was received at 6.01 pm, following which 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire official said.
There are slums and a scrap warehouse built-in Neb Valley located in the Neb Sarai police station area of South Delhi where the fire broke out due to short circuit, after which the police received the information through a PCR call at 6:01 pm.
Local police and civil defense personnel were present at the spot, the work of extinguishing the fire is underway.
8 to 10 vehicles of the fire department are engaged in extinguishing the fire.
The people who live in the slums work in junkyards.