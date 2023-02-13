Delhi: Fire breaks out in factory near Karampura's Moti Nagar police station

Delhi: Fire broke out in a factory near Moti Nagar Police Station in Karampura area of Delhi on Sunday night. Over 27 fire tenders have rushed to the spot and began efforts to control the flames. The firefighting operations are underway. The officials are inquiring about the reason for the mishap. Flames rose from the factory building and spread to adjacent area. Further details area awaited.

No burn injuries or casualties were reported till now. The witnesses gave information to the fire control room at around 11.40 pm. Immediately upon receiving the call, the fire tenders reached the spot from different fire stations in the nearby areas. The extent of damage to property is yet to be ascertained.

Last year, over 16,000 fire mishaps took place in the national capital in which nearly 81 persons died and several hundreds suffered burn injuries. Fire officials said that slums, commercial buildings and factories were found to be the most vulnerable to these fire mishaps. A vast majority of the fire accidents were reported during summer as usual.

Earlier this month, a minor fire broke out at the Punjab National bank (PNB) located in the Karol Bagh area of Delhi on Saturday. Over 16 fire fighters were pressed into service as soon as information was received about the fire. They brought the fire under control and there were no casualties.