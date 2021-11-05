New Delhi: A fire broke out at an LPG outlet in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area on Friday, injuring five fire service personnel and two civilians, officials said. The injured were shifted to GTB Hospital, they said.

According to the officials, a gas cylinder explosion triggered the fire.

A call about the fire at an LPG outlet in Jafrabad was received by the fire brigade around 8.15 pm, they added.

PTI