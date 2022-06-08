New Delhi: At least 10 cars were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at an electric motor parking in Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Wednesday morning. According to Delhi Fire Service, seven fire tenders were deployed and the fire has been brought under control. Many vehicles were damaged in the fire, and several e-rickshaws were charred to ashes, added the fire officials.

"A total of 10 cars, one motorcycle, two bikes, 30 new e-rickshaws, and 50 old e-rickshaws had caught fire," Delhi Fire Service said. However, there were no casualties reported in the incident.

Several incidents of fire incidents have been reported in the national capital recently. A fire broke out in the Ministry of Home Affairs in the North block in the early hours today. Another fire broke out in the telephone exchange room in the North Block at around 12.18 am. Around 12:18 am, the fire department received a fire call from North block (Home Ministry room number 82 A, B in the telephone exchange," said a fire department official. On May 13, as many as 27 people died after a massive fire broke out at an office building in Mundka in Delhi. (With Agency Inputs)