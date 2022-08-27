New Delhi: Delhi AAP MLA Haji Yunus alleged on Friday that his car was attacked by certain 'anti-social elements' in Delhi while his son and daughters were travelling via the vehicle in Delhi's Shastri Park area. In a tweet, Yunus tagged the Delhi Police Commissioner and Lieutenant Governor, asking them to take action in this regard.

A video attached by the MLA displayed a white Scorpio blocking the way of the vehicle carrying the legislator's children, while one among the accused tugged at the door handle of the car, and is seen shouting in front of the window.

Also read: UP woman accuses husband of raping her with friends, alleges police inaction

"My car, in which my children were travelling, was attacked by some anti-social elements. Five intoxicated youths in a white Scorpio stopped my car and misbehaved with my family members" the tweet by Yunus said, requesting the Police Commissioner to take cognizance of the matter.

Addressing the issue, DCP North East Delhi later said in a tweet, "In an incident where some SUV borne boys had heated arguments with son of AAP MLA (Delhi), Sh Haji Yunus in Shastri Park area on 24.08.22, we have registered FIR; Investigation on. No manhandling. MLA not present in car during incident. #DelhiPoliceUpdates".