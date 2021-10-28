New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women in collaboration with Delhi Police rescued a 4-month-old girl who was sold by her father when she was just 6-day-old. The little angel was rescued from the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi on October 26.

However, the accused has not been arrested, following which the commission has written a letter to the Delhi Police and sought the reason for not arresting him yet.

The incident came to light when an unidentified man on October 21, informed about selling a toddler to the Women Panchayat team of the Commission in Shahbad Dairy. A case was registered on October 23 after the intervention of the DCW. Following this, the police interrogated a woman named Madhu, who revealed that she had sold the girl in Panipat, Haryana. After that the police along with the woman reached Panipat but unfortunately they could not trace the girl.

However, the commission continued the investigation and finally rescued the child from the house of a lawyer, residing at the Jahangirpuri area of ​​Delhi.

The lawyer said he had bought the child from a man (Mahesh) and a woman resident of Panipat. After the rescue, the girl went through a medical checkup and has been shifted to a shelter home. Later, she will be presented before the CWC which will decide the future of the child.

Delhi Commission for Women said, "The Women Panchayat team of the Commission in Shahbad Dairy had received information that a man had sold his 6-day-old baby girl. Following which the Commission immediately formed a team and investigated the matter along with Delhi Police. In the investigation, it was found that a man had sold his child when she was just 6-day-old and informed his wife that she had given birth to a dead child."

Commission chairperson Swati Maliwal said, "It is very unfortunate. The matter should be investigated and the culprit should be arrested. The same way, human trafficking has shot up across the nation."

