New Delhi: Experts in the field of flood mitigation have emphasized that drone technology should be leveraged and utilised to map disaster-prone areas, pre and post-disaster situations, to improve preparedness and response to fight floods in different States.

A pre-event programme of the 3rd Session of National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (NPDRR), 2023, held last month in Guwahati, has recommended that riverine erosion should be considered a disaster at the national level. This event was organised by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) in association with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) and in collaboration with the Central Water Commission (CWC), Ministry of Jal Shakti, Sphere India, Rural Volunteer Centre and Ramakrishna Mission.

The two-day pre-event session based on the theme “Flood Preparedness and Response” further recommended building an interface between science and society, and recognizing the value of indigenous knowledge, community innovation, and a co-production of a knowledge system that integrates both indigenous and modern science. “Thus, local and community disaster knowledge systems can be brought in for advocacy and planning. Academia can play an integral role in facilitating the same,” it said.

It also recommended that there should be mechanisms to incorporate Community Feedback in planning which may be achieved through various communication with communities mechanisms including two-way communication with the community, leveraging existing information pathways and tools like toll-free helpline, multilocation audio and video conference, WhatsApp multimedia, podcast, and local cable TV network. Further, to promote social and behavioural change, it is recommended for the government to take ownership and lead the effort.

“Engagement with Community-Based Organisations (CBOs) and Faith Based Organisations (FBOs) is needed to leverage their influence within communities and build on local and experiential knowledge,” it said. It is further recommended for NGOs, private organizations, and other partners collaborate with CBOs and faith leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 3rd Session of the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (NPDRR) in New Delhi on Friday. The main theme of the 3rd session of this Platform is “Building Local Resilience in a Changing Climate”.

During the event, the Prime Minister will felicitate awardees of the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar. An official from the Home Ministry said that the winners of the 2023 Puraskar are Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) and the Lunglei Fire Station, Mizoram. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the exhibition for showcasing the innovative ideas and initiatives, tools and technologies in the field of Disaster Risk Reduction.

NPDRR is a multi-stakeholder platform constituted by the Government of India to facilitate dialogue, sharing experiences, views, ideas, action-oriented research & explore opportunities in the area of Disaster Risk Reduction.