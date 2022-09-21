New Delhi: About a month after the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) declared that it had plans to expand its power distribution business, ETV Bharat had an exclusive chat with its chairman Ram Naresh Singh. Shedding more light on further plans of the DVC, Singh said the project will create employment opportunities with new appointments to be made under the Extension Program of Units.

Exclusive: DVC to create employment opportunities soon, affirms Chairman Ram Naresh Singh

Upon being asked about shifting the DVC headquarters to Jharkhand, Ram Singh chose to avoid this question. During this interview, he also said how on July 7, 2022, DVC celebrated its 75th foundation day, in which Union Minister RK Singh was also present. He also talked about some small-level projects being set up which will provide employment to skilled and unskilled laborers.

Regarding steps that need to be taken to make Jharkhand and West Bengal self-dependent states in the field of power, the chairman said, "DVC was established to control the damage done by the Damodar river- the sorrow of Bengal and to generate electricity in Damodar valley.'

Talking about irrigation, he said that the DVC releases water to irrigate the crops and also provides drinking water to many industries and municipalities. With reference to electricity, he stated that 'West Bengal is ahead of Jharkhand in this segment.

"In the coming days, numerous direct and indirect employment opportunities will be available. A large number of engineers and diploma holders will be roped in next year," he said.

Also read: RIP Raju Srivastava: A comedian who climbed ladder of success from television to big screen

The DVC chairman further spoke about issues including payment of state dues, land disputes, steps in new areas, increasing production capacity, and hydel power.

He said that DVC Jharkhand gives equal importance to West Bengal. "There is no question of giving preference to a particular state. Together with the central and state governments, including future schemes, the project is making a lot of contributions to taking new India into the new century," he said.