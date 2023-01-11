New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs one crore for the family of Delhi Police assistant sub inspector Shambhu Dayal, who died after being stabbed by a snatcher in Mayapuri area here. "Defending the people ASI Shambhu Dayal did not care for his own life. He martyred. We are proud of him. There is no price for his life still we will provide Rs one crore ex gratia to his family in his honour," Kejriwal tweeted.

Dayal, who was posted at the Mayapuri police station, was allegedly stabbed by a snatcher whom he had caught on January 4. He was injured seriously and admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. A viral video of the incident showed the ASI trying to overpower the snatcher despite being stabbed (PTI)