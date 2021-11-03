New Delhi: On November 26, the ongoing farmers' movement along the various state borders including the Delhi-Ghazipur border, demanding the withdrawal of three farmers' laws will mark one year. On the one hand, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has been trying to intensify the farmers' movement, while on the other hand, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has been preparing to give a new direction to the movement.

Speaking to media over the Diwali celebration, the farmers' spokesperson Tikait said, "Ghazipur border was used to be the place of farmer revolution but now it has turned into our home. The day when all the three agricultural laws brought by the central government are taken back, then we will celebrate Diwali. The border is my home and the agitating farmers are my family,"

Targetting the central government Tikait said, "when the king is arrogant, the state gets destroyed. The king is not good, so trouble is brewing. The government has been given an ultimatum to resolve the demands of the farmers by November 26, if the government fails to do so, the movement will be intensified with new plans,"

It might be recalled that the Congress and the BJP locked horns on one Lok Sabha seat, Mandi and three assembly seats Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal Kotakhai in Himachal Pradesh by-election. Where Congress has secured victory in the Lok Sabha as well as the three assembly seats. Reacting to it, the farmer leader said, "the farmers' movement is a movement of the common people. Apple farmer has been ruined in Himachal. The farmers' movement has been a factor in the defeat of the BJP in the Himachal by-elections."

Read: Union Minister Ajay Mishra should be sacked, arrested: Rakesh Tikait