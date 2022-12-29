New Delhi: As Covid witnessed a sudden spike in several countries, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday asked pharma companies to ensure adequate stocks and availability of all drugs, including Covid. Mandaviya reviewed the status and adequacy of Covid management drugs and production capacities with representatives of pharma companies through video conferencing.

The meeting was organised to ensure India is equipped to effectively handle any situation. A senior official in the health ministry informed Mandaviya about the evolving global scenario. "India's pharmaceutical industry is robust, resilient, and responsive. It is due to their strength that we could not only meet our demand during the pandemic but also be in a position to supply medicines to 150 countries," said Mandaviya. "This was achieved without any fall in quality and no hike in the price of medicines," he added.

The pharma companies were asked to keep a close eye on the global supply chain scenario. They were also asked to closely monitor the production and availability of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations of essential medicines for Covid management. Currently, India exports APIs to the tune of Rs 33,000 crore and imports APIs, which are not being manufactaured in India, from several countries to the tune of Rs 35,000 crore.

Representatives of the pharma companies were also asked to ensure adequate stocks and availability of all drugs, including Covid drugs in the supply chain up to the retail level. Expressing confidence that they will be able to manage the supply chain, the pharma companies also hailed Mandaviya for his timely intervention and continued support. Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, secretary (Pharma) S Aparna, NPPA Chairman Kamlesh Pant, Drugs Controller General of India Dr VG Somani and representatives from pharmaceutical companies were present at the meeting.