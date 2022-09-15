New Delhi: Admitting major geographical variations in the incidence of cancer in India, a Parliamentary Committee has suggested to the government to encourage region-based cancer research projects to understand the causes of specific cancer in a specific region and come out with a conclusion and research outcome for cancer treatment.

"Cancer research projects should also cover studies on the different occurrences of cancer in rural and urban areas and provide key solutions to the increasing incidence of cancer cases in rural areas," the Parliamentary Committee on Health and Family Welfare chaired by Rajya Sabha MP Prof Ram Gopal Yadav said in its 139 reports presented to Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar in New Delhi recently.

Cancer of the mouth and tongue has been observed in cancer registries of western and central India. As per the report, the occurrence of mouth cancers is high in areas covered by the registry in Ahmedabad among males while Bhopal shows tongue cancers ranking high in females.

Maharashtra also showed these cancers ranking high in both genders while they were much lower in different geographical areas. Similarly, the predominance of these cancers is seen in Meghalaya. Nasopharyngeal cancer has witnessed slightly more occurrence in Nagaland. The cancer of gallbladder is increasingly traced in the northern and eastern regions.

"Earlier records have drawn our attention to a relatively high frequency of gallbladder cancer in a geographical band of high risk, extending from Punjab in the west, through to West Bengal in the east and on into the Northeast. As per recent reports, cities in northern river plains (Delhi) and those along the river Brahmaputra (Kamrup-Assam) have recorded a higher number of gallbladder cancer," the committee said in its report.

Especially among women, cancer of thyroid shows a relatively higher incidence in the northeastern states. Comparatively, a high incidence of cancer of thyroid is recorded from the southwestern coastal tip of the country, as evident by the data from the districts of Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.

"The cancer registries of Mizoram, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Assam in the Northeastern states show clear geographic correlation with stomach and esophageal cancers (in both genders)," the report said.

As regards to cancer in adolescents and young adults (AYA), the committee has been informed that an estimated 22 cases per 100,000 males and 29.2 per 100,000 females in the 15-39 years age group were reported for the period 2012-2016. The relative proportion of AYA cancers to all cancers was the highest for males in Nagpur (17.7 percent) and females in Nagaland (26.9 percent).

In its reply, the health ministry representatives told the committee that cancer is being diagnosed and treated at various levels in the government health care delivery system consisting of subcentres, primary healthcare centres, and community health centre district hospitals among others. To enhance the facility at the tertiary level, the central government is implementing the scheme of strengthening tertiary care for cancer centres (TCCC). And under this scheme, 39 SCIs and TCCCs have been approved.

Under the aegis of Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), the setting up of 22 new AIIMS and the upgradation of 75 government medical colleges have been taken up. The cancer treatment facility has been envisaged in all the 22 AIIMS.