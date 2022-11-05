New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday alleged that his personal assistant has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate after a raid at his residence in connection with the city's excise policy case. Sisodia shared the news on Twitter, saying that the BJP is "afraid of losing the upcoming election in Gujarat".

“They raided my house by filing a false FIR, searched my bank lockers, and investigated my village but found nothing against me. Today, they conducted an ED raid on my PA’s house and did not find anything, so now they have arrested him and taken him away,” the Delhi deputy CM said in a tweet. “BJP people! So much fear of losing the election,” the AAP leader attacked the BJP in the tweet.

ED officials, meanwhile, said they have recorded the statement of Sisodia's PA in money laundering case linked to scrapped excise policy but did not confirm the arrest. The agency is carrying out searches in the Delhi excise policy case in the national capital. The people close to Manish Sisodia are also being searched.

In August, The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the excise policy row.