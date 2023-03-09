New Delhi: Days after his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in relation to the now-repealed Delhi excise policy, former Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over alleged laundering in connection with the Delhi excise policy.

According to official sources, Sisodia has been arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the ED sleuths interrogated him for the second time in Tihar Jail. They further revealed that the ED officials found the former Minister's replies evasive and accused him of not cooperating in the investigation.

The senior AAP leader, considered to be number two in the AAP, after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI in relation to the alleged financial irregularities in the implementation of the now scrapped Delhi EXcise policy for the year 2021-2022. Earlier the ED questioned Sisidia on March 7.

Meanwhile, Sisodia's bail plea will be heard by a Delhi court on Friday. Special Judge M K Nagpal who remanded Sisodia to judicial custody on March 6 has asked the CBI to file its response by March 10.

Sisodia in his bail petition argued that he is cooperating in the investigation and appearing for questioning whenever summoned by the CBI. He stated that no purpose will be served by keeping him in custody as the investigators have already made all the recoveries adding that other accused in the case have been granted bail. The APP leader was arrested by the CBI on February 26 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.