New Delhi: Reacting to the Election Commission of India announcement which said the Eknath Shinde faction would retain the name 'Shiv Sena' and the symbol of 'bow and arrow', former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray informed on Friday that the group would approach the Supreme Court against the order. Thackeray said he was certain that the 16 MLAs "will be disqualified by the SC, which will also set this order aside".

Highlighting that he was opposed to having a public announcement from the EC prior to any SC judgement, Thackeray also observed that the claim to validity of any faction did not solely rely on the number of legislators and members of parliament. "Any capitalist can purchase MP, MLA and become CM" he said. In a veiled remark pointed toward the BJP, the ex-CM also accused the former of using Balasaheb Thackeray's name for personal gain.

"They realised that the 'Modi' name does not work in Maharashtra, so they have to put Balasaheb's mask on their face for their own benefit" he noted. Meanwhile, shortly after the ECI announcement, Maharashtra Chief Minister termed it a "victory for Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology". "I thank the Election Commission. Majority counts in democracy" Shinde said. "This is the victory of Balasaheb's legacy. Ours is the true Shiv Sena" he added.

A contrasting reaction arose from the Uddhav Thackeray camp, however, as party leader Sanjay Raut said the ECI's decision was akin to the "murder of democracy". Explaining that their group expected a similar reaction from the top poll body, Raut stated that he did not have faith in the ECI. "Our party will go to the people," he also said. In its 78-page order, the commission also allowed the Thackeray faction to keep its 'flaming torch' symbol till the end of by-polls in Maharashtra.

The ECI considered the legislative and parliamentary, it was expected that it rule in such a manner which will help the rulling party, former CM and state Congress veteran Ashok Chavan observed. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said the faction was "confident since day one" owing to ECI's earlier decisions.

"CM Shinde's Shiv Sena has become the original Shiv Sena. My greetings to him. We were confident from day one because if you look at EC's earlier orders on different parties, they were similar decisions" he said. "I heartily congratulate Chief Minister Eknathrao Shinde, who is fighting for Hindutva and Truth ‍ following the thoughts of Hindu Heart Emperor Balasaheb Thackeray" Fadnavis further said in a tweet. (With agency inputs)