New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "ease of justice is equally important as ease of doing business and ease of living," on Saturday while addressing the inaugural session of the First All India District Legal Services Authorities.

"This time is a time of Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal. This is the time for those resolutions which will take the country to new heights in the next 25 years. Ease of justice is equally important like ease of doing business and the ease of living in this Amrit Yatra of the country," the PM said.

Sharing a stage with Chief Justice NV Ramana at the event held at Vigyan Bhawan here today, PM Modi said: "As important as access to the judicial system is for any society, justice delivery is equally important. The judicial infrastructure also has an important contribution to this. In the last eight years work has been done at a fast pace to strengthen the judicial infrastructure of the country."

"Under the e-courts mission, virtual courts are being started in the country. Twenty-four-hour courts have started functioning for crimes like traffic violations. Video conferencing infrastructure is also being expanded in the courts for the convenience of the people," the prime minister said.

Also Read-COVID-19 pandemic 'unprecedented', which India faced confidently, says PM

Justices Uday U Lalit and DY Chandrachud, law minister Kiren Rijiju were among others present at the event. The first ever national level meet of District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) is being organised from July 30-31, 2022 at Vigyan Bhawan by National Legal Services Authority (NALSA). The meet deliberates on creation of an integrated procedure in order to bring homogeneity and synchronisation across DLSAs.

There are a total 676 District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) in the country. They are headed by the District Judge who acts as Chairman of the authority. Through DLSAs and State Legal Services Authorities (SLSAs), various legal aid and awareness programmes are implemented by NALSA. The DLSAs also contribute towards reducing the burden on courts by regulating the Lok Adalats conducted by NALSA.