New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has slammed the mainstream American media, including The Washington Post, for their biased coverage of India. After the completion of his visit to New York, EAM is on a visit to Washington D.C. from 25-28 September for bilateral meetings with US interlocutors.

His program includes inter alia, discussions with his US counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken; senior members of the U.S. Administration, US business leaders, a round-table focused on science and technology, and interaction with the Indian Diaspora. “I look at the media. You know, there are some newspapers you know, exactly, what they are going to write including one in this town,” Jaishankar told a gathering of Indian-Americans from across the country on Sunday.

"My point is there are biases, there are efforts to determine. Look, the more India goes its way and the more the people who believe that they were the custodians and the shapers of India lose ground in India. Some of these debaters gonna come outside," Jaishankar said, responding to a question on the increase in anti-India forces in this country.

EAM pointed out that such groups are not winning in India. He further noted that such a group would try and win outside or try and shape India from outside. "This is something which we need to be aware of. It is important to contest. It isn't because most Americans will not know what sort of the nuances and the complexities back home, so, it's important not to sit back, not to let other people define me. That is something which I feel as a community is very important for us," he said.

EAM's visit to Washington would enable a high-level review of the multifaceted bilateral agenda and strengthen cooperation on regional and global issues to further consolidate the India-US strategic partnership.