New Delhi: The national capital is abuzz with political activities for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls. Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been ruling the civic body for the last 15 years, has been striving to strengthen its position, while the Aam Admi Party (AAP) is making efforts to wrest the civic body from it.

Dushyant Gautam calls AAP a 'party of liars' as BJP makes a bid for its fourth term at MCD

National General Secretary of BJP Dushyant Gautam has been the state in-charge of Uttarakhand and was polling in-charge of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. In conversation with ETV Bharat's correspondent Anamika Ratna, Gautam said "the BJP will win the Municipal Corporation of Delhi yet again. The public has faith in BJP, that is why it has been winning the Corporation polls for the past 15 years."

Calling AAP the party of liars, Gautam said BJP is going to win civic polls once again based on its development work. Gautam also accused the AAP government of making the national capital a liquor state. He said, "AAP opened liquor vends everywhere in Delhi. The government is spending lakhs of rupees on advertisements while the actual situation is not improving."

Gautam also said, "the BJP will go to the public showcasing its achievements during its regime of 15 years at the MCD." He said, "Instead of cleaning the river Yamuna, the AAP government has polluted it even more." Stepping up his attack on AAP regarding the Shraddha murder case, he said, "the cases of love have increased, but the opposition reacts only to what is beneficial for them in the elections." BJP continues to have a strong hold over the Municipal Corporation of Delhi since 2007. Gautam said, "the public has full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP will win the MCD elections once again."