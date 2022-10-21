New Delhi: Over 60,000 students have locked their seats in the ongoing admission to various undergraduate courses at the Delhi University, varsity authorities said. The DU released the first merit list for admissions on Wednesday evening after which the students were asked to lock their seats to secure admission.

According to DU Registrar Vikas Gupta, more than 80,000 seats were allotted in the first phase, out of which over 60,000 students have locked their seats. More than 39,000 students are in the process locking their seats, he said. The students who have locked the allotted seats in the first phase, reached the college on Thursday and got the documents verified.

The varsity will also fill 20 per cent additional seats for general and OBC seats and 30 per cent additional seats for SC, ST category in the first allotted list so that seats do not remain vacant. Friday is the last date for the admissions and students have been asked to lock the seats by 5 pm. The documents will be scrutinized by October 22 and students can ensure admission by paying the fees by October 24.

In the second list, the CUET UG has been made the basis for admission in DU. DU Admission Dean Prof. Hanit Gandhi said that the students need not panic. “If a seat remains vacant on the basis of the first list, then the students in the second list will have a chance to lock the seat,” he said.