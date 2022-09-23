New Delhi: Administration at the Delhi University cautioned against errors in filling up wrong credentials in the ongoing UG admission process. DU Admission Dean Prof Hanit Gandhi said that there is no room for corrections on the online submission of application forms once the wrong information is uploaded.

Prof Gandhi advised the candidates to cross-check their names, photos and signatures before uploading them online. The clarification comes amid complaints by some candidates that they had uploaded the wrong credentials while submitting the online forms. The students demanded a special window to let them rectify the credentials.

But Prof Gandhi maintained that there was no room for that. Prof Gandhi said if the candidates face any problems while filling application forms, they can take the help of the DU helpline number and Hello Desk created in the college. The application process for admission to 70,000 seats of Delhi University undergraduate programmes for 70,000 graduate seats of 67 colleges affiliated with DU is going on.

According to an official, till Thursday evening, 1,54,909 applications have been received and this figure will increase further. Since the release of CUET UG 2022 results, the application process is seeing a spurt. The application process for the first phase of admission will continue till September 26. More than 6 lakhs had opted for DU among the applicants of CUET.