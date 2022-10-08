New Delhi: To make ongoing UG admission process more student-friendly, the Delhi University (DU) administration has launched a special window in its portal of Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) to offer real time data of aspirants and the courses they are opting. As per officials, the new feature called ‘College-Program wise Preference Count’ will let candidates know how many aspirants have opted for a particular programme in a specific college. This will help them to make informed choices.

Significantly, the data of the students and the courses available will be updated every two hours which would keep the aspirants informed in real time. The administration has also advised the aspirants to opt for all the courses and colleges available during online submission of forms so that the chances of their selection are maximised.

“For example if the university has provided 1,469 options for courses and colleges to a student, then they should choose all the options. With this they will get admission in one college or the other,” an official said. The varsity administration is also sending the reminder mail to all 6 lakh aspirants.

So far only 2 lakh candidates have registered themselves on the CSAS portal, less when compared to previous years, he said. In the year 2021, 2.87 lakh and in 2020, 3.53 lakh candidates had submitted applications for admission in Delhi University. The 2nd phase of admissions at the DU will end on October 10 while the cut off list will be framed after the culmination of the 3rd phase.

This year, the DU conducted the CUET entrance test for UG admissions. In DU, admissions to 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres are being done. On September 26, the university commenced the second phase admission process to allow candidates to choose their programme-college combination preferences. This will remain open till October 10.