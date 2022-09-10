New Delhi: The Delhi University will start the admission process for undergraduate courses with the launch of a Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal on September 12. The university this year is providing admissions on the basis of their scores in the newly-launched Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Admission through the CSAS will be conducted in three phases--submission of the CSAS 2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences and seat allocation and admission.

A candidate is required to select the programmes in which they want to take admission. They have to confirm the programme-specific CUET-UG merit score for all the selected programmes. In the third phase, a merit list will be issued and seats will be allocated on its basis. The DU had last month announced that it will soon launch its application process for admission to the UG courses and asked the candidates to ensure that their documents and certificates are ready by August 31.

Also read: Delhi University all set to hold maiden entrance test for admissions

In March, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced that it will be mandatory for all central universities to admit students through the CUET. The CUET debut was anything but smooth. Students were faced with many troubles such as technical glitches and last-minute changes in the exam centres and in the exam dates.

Many of them even complained of their admit cards mentioned past dates. With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET, the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities, is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing the JEE-Mains' average registration of nine lakh. The NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.