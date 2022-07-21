New Delhi: Draupadi Murmu has been elected as the 15th President of India. The NDA candidate is also the second female president after Pratibha Patil and the first one ever from a tribal community to hold the top constitutional post in the country.

Out of the total 3219 votes with a total value of 8,38,839, Draupadi Murmu bagged a total of 2161 votes, amounting to a value of 5,77,777. Her opponent and Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha lagged behind receiving only 1058 votes with a value of 2,61,062.

Meanwhile, a total of 17 MPs have cross-voted during the presidential polls in favour of Murmu, ANI reported quoting sources. Earlier, during the first round of counting, Murmu secured 540 votes with a value of 3,78,000 as against Sinha who secured 208 votes with a value of 1,45,600, said PC Mody Rajya Sabha General Secretary.

In the last round, the states covered were Karnataka, Kerala, MP, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha and Punjab. In this round, total valid votes 1,333. Total value of valid votes is 1,65,664. Droupadi Murmu got 812 votes, Yashwant Sinha 521 votes, said Mody.

