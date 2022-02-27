New Delhi: Campus Front of India on Saturday released a document 'Genocide' in Delhi Press Club, which clearly states that the current situation in India is in the final stages of genocide.

Commenting on the release of the document titled 'Genocide', MP Manoj Jha said, "The genocide of Muslims started when demonisation came into force," adding that if we don't understand now then it will be very late."

On the occasion, National General Secretary of Campus Front of India Ashwan Sadiq said, "Prime Minister Modi says that he has done a lot for Muslims, but when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, there was genocide of the Muslims."

He further said that a recent hate speech in the name of Dharma Sansad was held in Uttarakhand, against which no action has been taken so far and even political protection has also been provided to them.

Ashwan Sadiq alleged that BJP leaders have played a key role in the communal riots in Delhi. Therefore, the people of Delhi had to suffer.

