New Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested a 40-yr-old doctor from Bengaluru Airport for allegedly giving 'triple talaq' to his wife. He was trying to leave for Britain. His wife, a 36-yr-old woman, filed a police complaint in Kalyanpuri this month and the triple talaq incident happened on October 13, 2022, according to the Delhi Police. Further details are awaited.

The practice of divorcing through 'talaq, talaq, talaq' is declared illegal in India. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, has announced any form of talaq pronounced by a Muslim husband as void in the country. Ever since, triple talaq is considered punishable under the law. No person is allowed to make use of this method of taking instantaneous divorce.

The new law banning talaq has also given sentences up to three years in addition to fine for anybody found guilty of this offence. Several Muslim bodies have approached the court seeking revocation of the law, saying that is is interfering with the personal rights of their community. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has challenged the constitutional validity of the said act.

It was the Supreme Court which struck down the triple talaq practice in August 2017. Later, the Government of India has passed the Muslim Women Act in 2019 declaring instantaneous divorce in any form is unconstitutional.

