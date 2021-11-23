New Delhi: Dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, Governors, Chairpersons of Parliamentary Committees and Members of Parliament greeted Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on his Birthday on Tuesday.

Extending his warm wishes, Prime Minister on his Twitter handle wrote, “Birthday greetings to LS Speaker Shri Om Birla Ji. His impeccable knowledge on Parliamentary procedures and the manner in which he conducts proceedings are widely respected. He is making noteworthy efforts to raise Parliamentary discourse. Praying for his long life.”

Besides political leaders, diplomats, academicians, eminent personalities and people from various walks of life extended their birthday greetings to the Speaker.