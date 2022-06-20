New Delhi: Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an advisory asking all airports in the country to maintain preparedness for the monsoon season and strictly follow guidelines pertaining to wildlife hazard management to ensure aircraft operational safety.

This comes a day after two different aircraft suffered bird hits and had to return to their origin airports shortly after take off. "We are all aware that during the monsoon season, wildlife (birds and animals) activity increases in and around airports. The presence of wildlife in the airport vicinity poses a serious threat to aircraft operational safety," the DGCA letter read.

DGCA further advised all Indian airports to make sure their preparedness or face the action. "All airports are requested to review their wildlife hazard management plan for any gap and ensure strict implementation of strategies for wildlife hazard management within and also outside the airfield. In addition, the following activities should also be ensured. The action taken in the matter be intimated," DGCA advisory read.

On Sunday morning, an IndiGo airline that had taken off from Guwahati had to return back to Guwahati after suffering a bird hit. Similarly, a Delhi-bound SpiceJet suffered a bird strike leading to one of its engines getting damaged and pilots making an emergency landing back at Patna airport. (With agency inputs)