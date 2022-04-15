New Delhi: A new, fourth terminal is all set to come up in Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport by 2025, according to a report by DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited). In addition to the currently existing three terminals, the fourth terminal will exclusively be used for international flights. The decision has been taken in the face of ever-increasing passenger numbers.

The report stated that preparations are on to build terminal four in the capital for air traffic control, noting that after the construction work is done, pilots will no longer have to wait for takeoff/touchdown as terminal 3 will fully be devoted to domestic flights. "By the year 2030, 100 million passengers will annually travel from the Delhi Airport. The movement of passengers at IGI Airport in 2017-18 was 6.57 crore. In the coming years, Delhi Airport may overtake London's Heathrow Airport in terms of passenger numbers," it also said. Heathrow, in comparison, operates about 80 million flights a year,

The Delhi airport is spread over 5106 acres, and handles about 75 flights an hour, averaging about 1300 flights per day. With the construction of the fourth terminal, the airport will be operating about 105 flights an hour. The consultant for the job, as per the information, has already been selected.