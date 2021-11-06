New Delhi: The Air Quality Index of Delhi continues to remain in the 'severe' category, informed the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research on Saturday.

As per SAFAR's analysis at 6 am today, Delhi's overall air quality was found to be in the 'severe' category with the overall AQI standing at 533.

Earlier on Friday, the overall air quality of Delhi was plunged into the upper end of the very poor category, SAFAR informed.

"Relief is expected only from the evening of November 7 but AQI will fluctuate within the Very Poor range," it said.

A night after Diwali, air quality in various parts of the National Capital Region deteriorated as it entered the 'severe' category on Friday morning. At eight o'clock in the morning, the AQI has been recorded beyond 450 in many areas.

Although firecrackers were banned in Delhi, the sound of firecrackers from the areas and the serious level of pollution are raising questions on the cooperation of the people and the plans of the agencies in that direction.

As per the Ministry Earth Sciences' SAFAR -India application, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Noida slipped to the 'severe' category despite 50 per cent of crackers were burnt this year as compared to last year.

Many campaigns were launched by the Delhi government to prevent pollution. This included programs like Red Light On, Gaadi Off, Anti Dust Campaign, Fireworks Nahi Diya Jalao. Hundreds of volunteers of civil defence were busy making these operations successful.

In the current situation, the efforts have not shown any significant effect on the pollution level of the capital.

