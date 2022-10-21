New Delhi/Ghaziabad: With the onset of the winter, the pollution graph in NCR is also rising rapidly with many areas of NCR seen wrapped in a blanket of smog on Friday. The pollution level of NCR has seen an increase even before Diwali. According to the data released by the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) has been recorded at 253, Ghaziabad 246, Noida 255 and Greater Noida 246, which is in the 'poor' category.

An AQI below 100 is considered satisfactory and below 50 is considered in the good category. Air Quality Index 0-50 is considered in the 'good' category, 51-100 as 'satisfactory', 101-200 as 'moderate', 201-300 as 'poor', 301-400 as 'extremely', 400-500 as 'severe' and above 500 as 'extreme'.According to experts, there is a possibility of a further increase in pollution in Delhi NCR after Diwali due to the burning of firecrackers.

On Friday, there has been a significant increase in the pollution level in many areas of Delhi NCR. The pollution level of many areas of NCR has reached the Red and Dark Red Zone, which is very dangerous for health. According to experts, fine particles present in the air (matter of less than 10 PM), ozone, sulfur dioxide, nitric dioxide, carbon monoxide and dioxide all cause inflammation in the respiratory tract, allergies and damage to the lungs.

People have been advised to take precautionary measures to keep the hazards at bay. Children, elderly and asthma patients have been advised against venturing out in the morning and evening while people have been advised to wear a mask outdoors. Asthmatic patients should use the inhaler regularly and take steam of hot water in the evening besides gargling with lukewarm water in case of sore throat.