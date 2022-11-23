New Delhi: A 72-year-old man was allegedly set ablaze by his wife late on Monday night in Shalimar Bagh village in North West Delhi following a property dispute.

According to police, the couple lives in Shalimar Bagh village with their son and daughter-in-law. They had been fighting for some time over a domestic dispute. However, on Monday night, the fight turned violent and the 70-year-old wife threw kerosene at her husband and set him on fire while he was sleeping.

Hearing the screams, his son and daughter-in-law who were sleeping on the upper floor came down. The old man was immediately taken to the nearest hospital for treatment. He suffered 85 per cent burns. Seeing his critical condition, the doctors referred him to the AIIMS Trauma Center in New Delhi, police said.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the woman and search is on for the accused, said Apoorva Gupta, Additional DCP of North Western District.