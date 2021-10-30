New Delhi: The Delhi University will release its fourth cut-off list for admission to various undergraduate courses for the academic year 2021-22 on the official website today. The admission process would be held from November 1-2. The applicants would, however, be able to pay the admission fee by November 6 (5 pm).

Meanwhile, out of the 70, 000 seats in the univerity, over 63, 000 students have already ensured their admission.

On October 25, Delhi University released their special cut-off lists on Monday for those candidates who could not take admission in the three lists released earlier.

The consolidated special cut-off list, that was released, is only for those candidates who could not apply under the three lists for various reasons. Students do not have the provision of cancelling their admission and taking admission to a course or college of their choice under this list, something that was available to them in the second and third lists.

Meanwhile, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College has pegged the cut-off for BCom (Honours) at 98.25 per cent, BSc (Honours) Chemistry at 96.33 per cent, BSc (Honours) Computer Science, Mathematics (Honours) and Physics (Honours) at 97 per cent respectively and BSc Physical Science with Computer Science at 95 per cent.

READ: Admissions under DU's third cut-off list to start on Oct 18

Aryabhatta College has kept the minimum required marks for BA (honours) Economics at 97 per cent, BA (Honours) Hindi at 84 per cent, BA (Honours) Psychology at 97.75 per cent, B.Com at 96.75 per cent, B.Com (Honours) at 97 per cent while the cut-offs for BSc (Honours) Computer Science is 96.5 per cent, BA programme combination of Economics and Political Science is 95.75 per cent and BA programme combination of Economics and History is 95 per cent.

According to an official of the university, colleges release special cut-offs in those courses where more than two seats are vacant since they don't want to risk excessive admissions.

In cases where only a couple of seats are left in a course, colleges prefer to release the cut-off for those seats in the fourth or fifth list. If there are excessive admissions in the unreserved category, then the seats in the reserved categories have to be increased in that proportion, the official said. In a related development, the university has postponed the admission process for ward quota.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Executive Council of the university has decided to allow students, who could not complete their degrees due to Covid, a special chance till 2023. The meeting also approved screening criteria for the selection of Assistant Professor despite opposition.