New Delhi: A 19-year-old Delhi University student jumped off the fourth floor of a building in North West Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar on Tuesday to save himself from harassment at a friend's flat. According to Delhi Police, the student had gone to his friend's flat late on Tuesday night to party. The two had befriended each other through Blued App, which is reportedly a Gay Dating App. The duo used to talk through WhatsApp and video calls and planned to meet and party on Tuesday. However, when the student reached his friend's flat, some boys who were already present there, started harassing him and behaving in an objectionable manner.

When the young man decided to leave the party and return, the boys apparently blocked his way. Distressed and fearing the situation, the student jumped from the fourth floor to escape. People on the spot came to the rescue and admitted the student to BJRM Hospital in Jahangirpuri where he is currently undergoing treatment. The police arrested two boys involved in the matter under Section 308 of IPC.

"Information has been received that a youth was lying on the road in a pool of blood in Mukherjee Nagar on the night of December 20. A police team reached the spot and started the investigation. A case has been registered based on the victim's complaint. Two accused involved in the incident have been arrested under Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," said North West district DCP Usha Rangnani.