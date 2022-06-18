New Delhi: The Delhi University (DU) has extended the registration deadline for admission to Post Graduate courses for the academic session 2022-23. As per the latest notification, the last date to apply for PG admission 2022 is now June 30. The process for applying to a course is completely online.

Candidates can apply for PG courses at Delhi University through the official website- www.pgadmission.uod.ac.in. The application fee for the general category, OBC and EWS students in the masters course has been fixed at Rs 750. On the other hand, the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), as well as persons with benchmark disability (PwBD), must pay only Rs 300 for admission into the postgraduate course.

Also read: DU students will get printed degrees in year of convocation for first time: Official

The process for applying into the postgraduate course has started from May 15. Students get admission on the basis of entrance exam.