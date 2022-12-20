New Delhi: To keep a watch on prisoners, the Delhi Tihar Jail administration is now gearing up to update the technology of jammers inside the jail. According to Tihar Jail Assistant Inspector General (AIG) HPS Saran, the existing jammers have failed to block the 5G network. The Tihar administration has already informed the Delhi government about this.

Saran said a "harmonious call blocking system" will enhance the capacity of jammers and will not allow the call to get connected. The system would be installed especially outside barrack numbers 13, 14, and 15 which house high-profile prisoners including serial murderers and terrorists. There are three jammers in Tihar Jail and one each in Mandoli and Rohini Jail.

"They have already mastered the skill of jamming 3G and 4G networks," Saran said, adding that the notorious gangsters are taking advantage within the boundaries of the jail. "These jammers will now work like dominant towers and reduce the signal strength of the network inside the prison," he said.

According to Tihar Jail sources, there are many dark spots inside the jail where the rays of the jammers can't penetrate. Jammers are unable to jam the calls going in and out of the jail. Therefore the technology is reviewed from time to time and efforts are being made to eliminate the spots challenging the jammers. Apart from that, a panic button will also be installed in all three jails, the officer said.