New Delhi: A suspicious bag found on the road in the Old Seemapuri area of Delhi has sparked fear in the national capital on Thursday evening. The National Security Guard (NSG) and Bomb Defusal Squad have rushed to the spot. We received a call regarding an abandoned bag in Seemapuri in northeastern part of the city. We have pressed the special cell teams to the spot soon after we received the alert, a senior officer from Delhi Police said.

More details are awaited.