New Delhi: A female sub-inspector of Delhi Police was caught on CCTV beating her elderly father-in-law in front of a police officer. ETV Bharat investigated the veracity of this video and it turned out to be true. The video is from East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area.

According to sources, Vijender Gupta (66) lives with his 62-year-old wife Veena in Garhwali Mohalla in Laxmi Nagar. Vijender Gupta's daughter-in-law Chanchal, is posted at Defence Colony Police Station as a Sub Inspector in Delhi Police. She married Ankur Gupta in 2020. After four months of their marriage, there was a dispute between the couple, after which Chanchal went to her parent's home. Ankur is posted as an assistant manager in the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) in Haryana's Rewari and he rarely comes home.

On Sunday morning, Chanchal came to her in-laws' house with her mother and started ramming on the door. The elderly couple called the police and informed them about the matter. The police have registered a complaint in this regard, but the family alleges that till now no action has been taken against the accused.