New Delhi: Police on Monday said it has received an email regarding a bomb in Indian Public School in south Delhi's Sadiq Nagar. "A bomb disposal squad has been sent there. It is being verified and checked," a police official said.

Initial inputs say that it could be a hoax email. The local police were informed and the bomb disposal squad, and dog squad rushed to the spot. The school campus was evacuated and a thorough search has been made, police said. However, nothing has been recovered. It seems to be a mischief, the officer said, adding that the details of the email are being checked.