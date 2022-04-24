New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday reported 1,083 fresh COVID-19 infections with a positivity rate of 4.48 per cent, while one person died due to the disease, according to the health department. A total of 25,177 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city a day ago. The infection tally in the national capital now stands at 18,74,876 and the death toll at 26,168.

The capital had reported 1,094 COVID-19 infections on Saturday, highest since February 10, with a positivity rate of 4.82 percent and two deaths. It had logged 1,042 cases with a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent and two fatalities due to the infection on Friday. On Thursday, the city reported 965 COVID-19 cases and a single fatality with a positivity rate of 4.71 per cent. With the national capital witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the past few days, the number of active cases of the disease in the city has now increased to 3,975 from 601 on April 11.

However, the hospitalisation rate has so far been low, accounting for less than three per cent of the total active cases, according to the data. There are 80 COVID-19 patients admitted at hospitals in Delhi at present, while 2,812 are recuperating in home-isolation. Of the 9,379 beds available for COVID-19 patients in various hospitals, just 107 (1.14 per cent) are occupied, the data showed. In the wake of rising cases, the Delhi government had on Friday issued an order directing authorities to impose a fine of Rs 500 on people not wearing masks at public places. The fine will not apply to people travelling together in private four-wheelers, it said. The government had lifted the fine for not wearing masks on April 12 because of a decline in the number of daily cases.

The decision to bring back the mask mandate at public places and impose the fine on violators came at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which devises Covid management policies for the national capital. The city health department said that from Thursday, Delhi has started providing free COVID-19 precautionary doses to beneficiaries in the 18-59 age group at government vaccination centres.

PTI

Also read: Fourth Covid wave? No chance, says top scientist