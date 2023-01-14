New Delhi: Sleuths from Delhi Police's Special Cell raided the Bhalswa Dairy area here for about two hours and recovered two hand grenades and some other weapons from a house on Friday. This comes a day after the arrest of two terror suspects from Delhi's Jahangirpuri by the Delhi Police's Special Cell on Thursday.

The two suspects arrested earlier have been identified as Jagjit Singh (29), a resident of Uttarakhand, and Naushad (56), a resident of Delhi. Naushad is associated with the terrorist organization Harkat-ul-Ansar, while Jagjit Singh is said to be associated with the infamous Bambiha gang and has been getting instructions from Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Dalla -- a dreaded terrorist of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).

With these arrests, the Delhi police claimed to have foiled a terror bid on the forthcoming Republic Day celebrations after arresting the two accused. Earlier, three pistols and twenty-two live cartridges were also recovered from their possession. Police also seized a blueprint of the subversive activities from them.

The accused arrested from the Jahangirpuri area were taken into 14-day police custody where they are being interrogated. It is during interrogation that the police got to know about their connection with a house in the Bhalswa Dairy area.