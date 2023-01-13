New Delhi: The special cell of Delhi police arrested two suspects from Jahangirpuri locality of the national capital and claimed to have foiled a terror bid on the forthcoming Republic Day celebrations. One of these two arrested terror suspects owes allegiance to Canada based Khalistani organization run by Arshdeep Dalla, sources said.

Whereas, the second accused was associated with terror organization Harkat Ul Ansar. With these arrests, the Delhi police claimed that they have thwarted a major terror strike being planned by the terrorists on the Republic Day function.

The two terror suspects have been identified as Jagjeet Singh and Naushad. Jagjeet Singh originally hails from Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, whereas Naushad belongs to Delhi's Jahangirpuri locality. Police found them involved in anti-national activities. Three pistols and twenty two live cartridges were also recovered from their possession. Besides, police also seized a blueprint of the subversive activities from them.

Naushad, who was associated with terror organization Harkat Ul Ansar, was sentenced to life imprisonment in two murder cases. Whereas another arrested person Jagjeet has links with Khalistani Tiger Force (KTF). Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Dalla has been running the organization. Two days ago, the Union home ministry had declared him a Khalistani terrorist.