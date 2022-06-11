New Delhi: A day after protests at Jama Masjid in the national capital against remarks by BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad, Delhi Police have registered a case against protesters. The FIR has been registered under section 188 of the IPC. So far, no one has been arrested. The police are trying to identify the accused through footage from CCTV cameras installed nearby.

After Friday prayers, a crowd of people had gathered on the steps of the famous mosque. Protesters carried placards and raised slogans against now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, former head of the Delhi BJP’s media unit, for their remarks on the Prophet, which have also landed India in an unprecedented diplomatic soup.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said that a case has been registered under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code on Friday against the protesters and further investigation is underway. (With agency inputs)