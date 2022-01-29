New Delhi: The Delhi Police has opposed the bail plea of ​​the Delhi riots case accused Umar Khalid saying that the Shaheen Bagh movement was not a women-led protest. Amit Prasad, Special Public Prosecutor on behalf of Delhi Police said that the Shaheen Bagh protest did not have the support of even the local people. He said that the police investigation into the protest is still going on and they have not given clean chit to anyone.

The Special Public Prosecutor had, on Friday, brought the example of the 9/11 attack in the US and claimed that the Shaheen Bagh protest had nothing to do with the Citizenship Amendment Act, but was intended to defame the government in international media.

Amit Prasad referred to the speech given by Umar Khalid in Amravati on 20 February 2020, in which the then US President Donald Trump was mentioned. Prasad said that the motive was to draw the attention of the international media towards the ongoing protests in the country. He said that Omar Khalid had mentioned in his speech that the Prime Minister had gone to America and we will meet Donald Trump. Prasad asked whether Omar Khalid had an appointment with Trump. He said that it is clear that the motive was something else.

Prasad said that this matter is related to the big conspiracy of Delhi violence. He said that there was a secret agreement to spread violence which people do not want to make public. When the crime came to light, the accused tried to hide.

The next hearing on the bail plea will be on January 31.