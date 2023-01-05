New Delhi: Delhi Police who identified the passenger who urinated on a woman septuagenarian co-passenger onboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi as a Mumbai based business man, dispatched multiple teams to nab him from the country's financial capital.

"We have formed multiple teams to keep a track of the accused passenger and he will be arrested soon," the officer said. A senior police officer said based on the complaint of the victim given to the Air India, a case has been registered under the the Indian Penal Code and the Aircraft Rules.

The IPC sections included in the case are 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person), he added.

Air India on Wednesday said it has imposed a 30-day flying ban on the passenger who had urinated on a co-passenger onboard a flight from New York to Delhi in November last year and set up an internal panel to probe whether there were lapses on part of the crew in addressing the situation. Separately, aviation regulator DGCA said it has sought a report from the airline on the incident and will "take action against those found negligent".