New Delhi: Delhi Police has detained protesting students demanding an extra attempt in the UPSC examination in Delhi. The protesters were demonstrating against the government in Old Rajendra Nagar of Delhi. They demanded that the government should give them an extra chance to attend the examination. However, Delhi police have detained the students.

The protesting students said that "we lost out on previous attempts to clear the exam, as the COVID-19 pandemic hampered our preparations," adding "we have met more than 100 MPs and MLAs from different regions, but, they have not yet accepted our demands."

Also read: Arunachal's Chakmas and Hajongs stage protest in Delhi against RPC cancellation

The visuals from the protest have surfaced on social media and students have alleged that the Delhi Police manhandled them and tried to remove them from their peaceful protest by force. Students said that they are not going to move from the protest until they get justice.