New Delhi : Delhi police busts a factory involved in manufacturing of fake cumin on Mandanpur road, Kanjhawla using grass, jaggery and stone powder on Thursday. During raid they recovered 348 bags of Cumin seed in truck, 55 bags of Cumin Seed in Godown, 35 grass bags, 25 cans of Jaggery Vinegar, 25 bags of stone powder.