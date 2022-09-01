New Delhi : Delhi Police has arrested accused Amanat Ali who attempted to kill a teenager by firing bullets at her in Sangam Vihar, South Delhi on August 25. The accused was arrested by the South District Police team. His two associates were already arrested last week. This was disclosed by Delhi DCP Benita Mary Jaiker

The accused disclosed that the girl was in touch with him for two years through social media but she was not talking to him for 4-5 months, DCP added.

On August 25, a 16-yr old girl was admitted to hospital with a bullet injury. She said that there were 3 people out of whom she knew Amanat Ali but recently stopped talking to him. Other accused were Bobby & Pawan, who had absconded to Muzaffarnagar in UP & were eventually nabbed on August 26. He got weapons from his uncle & had the aim to kill the girl, DCP added.

She is so scared that she wakes up in middle of the night & breaks down. I came to know that the mastermind Ali-someone calls him Amanat Ali, some others, Arman Ali - has been arrested. I'll go to Police Station to confirm, says father of the teenager shot by a stalker in Sangam Vihar.

Had the admn been strict on time, he wouldn't have done this. People should fear admn. Doctor has said that bullets are still inside her but she is stable, they say that the bullets will be operated out 6 months-1 yr later. (ANI)