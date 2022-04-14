Delhi: In a gruesome incident, a mother killed her three-month-old daughter in Delhi's Haidarpur area on Thursday. The crime took place after repeated quarrels between a man identified as Sanchit, and his wife, for the last few days. The former, as per information, is a carpenter and used to live on rent with his wife and daughter in the area.

The crime took place when Sanchit was away at work, with his wife strangling the child as an aftermath of their quarrel. The landlord reported the incident to the police, who soon reached the spot. "Sanchit was away on his job when it happened. The couple has gained notoriety in the colony. The landlord has, on multiple occasions, asked him to vacate the plot, to which he had agreed. But this is unprecedented. We are saddened by whatever has happened to the child," Naresh, President of the colony, said.